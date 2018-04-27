Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Claudia Howell promoted, Maria Garcia-Ortiz hired at CapEd Credit Union

Claudia Howell promoted, Maria Garcia-Ortiz hired at CapEd Credit Union

By: IBR Staff April 27, 2018 0

Claudia Howell

Claudia Howell

Claudia Howell has been promoted to senior treasury management specialist and leads treasury management servicing and implementation operations at CapEd Credit Union. Howell is active in the community and serves on the board of directors and the education committee for the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Maria Garcia-Ortiz

Maria Garcia-Ortiz

Maria Garcia-Ortiz has joined CapEd Credit Union as a treasury management officer. Garcia-Ortiz has 13 years of banking experience with roles in retail banking and treasury management operations, implementation and sales.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo