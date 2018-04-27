Claudia Howell promoted, Maria Garcia-Ortiz hired at CapEd Credit Union

Claudia Howell has been promoted to senior treasury management specialist and leads treasury management servicing and implementation operations at CapEd Credit Union. Howell is active in the community and serves on the board of directors and the education committee for the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Maria Garcia-Ortiz has joined CapEd Credit Union as a treasury management officer. Garcia-Ortiz has 13 years of banking experience with roles in retail banking and treasury management operations, implementation and sales.