Colby Blaine named men’s basketball head coach at College of Idaho

Colby Blaine has been named the 16th men’s basketball head coach at College of Idaho, replacing Scott Garson, who resigned after five seasons to accept an assistant coaching position at NCAA Division I Santa Clara University.

In Blaine’s four seasons at C of I, including the last two as associate head coach, the Coyotes have advanced to three NAIA Division II national tournaments, reaching the national quarterfinals in 2015 and the national semifinals in 2018. Blaine, a graduate of Montana Western, began his coaching career at his alma mater under Steve Keller, before spending five seasons as an assistant at the College of Southern Idaho.