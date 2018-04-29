Owners of Boise homes destroyed by slide settle lawsuits

The city of Boise has agreed to pay five homeowners $275,000 to settle a lawsuit filed after a hillside started sliding and destroyed the homes.

City spokesman Mike Journee tells the Idaho Statesman in a story on April 27 that the city admitted no guilt but agreed to settle to avoid a legal battle.

The city has also agreed to pay for the demolition of three remaining homes.

The five homeowners also reached agreements with dozens of other defendants.

The homeowners sued the city, developers of the property and engineers who worked on the project after land beneath the homes started sliding in 2016.

The homes weren’t insured against landslides.

Homeowner Eric Rossman declined to comment on the amounts homeowners had been paid, but said plaintiffs were happy with the outcome.