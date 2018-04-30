Eric Forsch joins Idaho Commerce as business retention and expansion manager

Eric Forsch has joined Idaho Commerce as business retention and expansion manager, effective April 30. He will oversee the team responsible for engaging Idaho businesses and providing information about available resources and programs.

Forsch previously served at Commerce from 2011 to 2017 as a senior business attraction specialist. Prior to rejoining Idaho Commerce, he served as the market principal for Manpower in Boise. Forsch has also served as an adjunct professor at the College of Western Idaho, as well as working for three years in the banking industry.

Forsch holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Boise State University and a master’s degree in history from University of Colorado.