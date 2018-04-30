Quantcast
First Interstate buys Inland Northwest Bank (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 30, 2018 0

In an effort to expand its Northwest presence, First Interstate BancSystem has announced its intention to purchase Northwest Bancorporation Inc, which operates in Washington and Idaho as Inland Northwest Bank. Inland Northwest has three branches in Idaho, two in Coeur d’Alene and one in Spirit Lake. “Since entering the Pacific Northwest, we have developed a great ...

