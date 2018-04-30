Quantcast
By: Sharon Fisher April 30, 2018 0

A new federal program may bring investment money to up to 28 low-income census tracts in Idaho. Opportunity Zones are a community development program established by Congress in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The purpose of the program is to encourage long-term investment in low-income urban and rural communities, the Idaho Department of Commerce ...

