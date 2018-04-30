Kristina Buchan named executive liaison for College of Eastern Idaho

Kristina Buchan has been named the executive liaison for College of Eastern Idaho, a new position at the newly created four-year community college. Buchan has worked at College of Eastern Idaho, which was previously called Eastern Idaho Technical College, since 2014 in various capacities in both the vice president and president’s offices. She assisted in the conversion of EITC into CEI by serving on the initial Community Feasibility Study Panel and now serves as the liaison to the new CEI board of trustees.

Buchan holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and sociology from Carroll College in Montana and plans to continue her education with a master’s in business administration from Idaho State University.