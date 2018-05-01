Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Becky Brockway, Connie Ellis join and Margo Parks promoted at SOLV

Becky Brockway, Connie Ellis join and Margo Parks promoted at SOLV

By: IBR Staff May 1, 2018 0

Becky Brockway

Becky Brockway

Becky Brockway has joined SOLV as an account executive in the Boise office. She has worked as an account executive for years for companies including Staples Contract Business and Diamond Marketing Services. Brockway holds a certificate of applied project management from Villanova University.

Connie Ellis

Connie Ellis

Connie Ellis has joined SOLV as an account executive in the Boise office. Ellis has 22 years of experience in the financial industry.

Margo Parks

Margo Parks

Margo Parks has been promoted to customer service lead at SOLV. She has worked with the company for 23 years, starting as a receptionist in 1995.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo