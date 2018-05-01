Donna Stanton, Bruce Todd join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Realty

Donna Stanton has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Realty as a realtor. Stanton is a graduate of the Real Estate Academy of Idaho and has several years of realtor experience. Prior to her career in real estate, Stanton worked for the County of Santa Clara in California for more than 23 years in systems administration, compliance, and analytics for both legal and health care fields.

She also has 30 years of experience with home remodeling, working with her husband, a licensed general contractor.

Bruce Todd has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho Realty as an associated business broker. Prior to working in the brokering field, Todd bought and sold two businesses. He is also a licensed civil engineer and worked for private consulting engineering firms.

He holds a degree from the University of Idaho.