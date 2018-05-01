Grant Haag appointed president of WinCo

Grant Haag has been appointed president of WinCo Foods by the company board. Haag will serve as president for the next year, before taking over as CEO when CEO Steven Goddard, officially steps down.

Haag has worked for WinCo Foods for 34 years and has served in several positions, including produce department manager, Northwest division/Oregon produce supervisor, vice president of produce operations and district manager, Northwest division. In 2015, Haag was appointed senior vice president of department operations for WinCo Foods. He serves on the board of directors for the WinCo Foods Foundation, a charitable organization created to support and assist WinCo employee owners and the communities in which WinCo operates. He also serves on the Oregon Executive Committee for the “City of Hope” charity foundation.