Cory Holloway has been appointed as the interim mortgage division manager for Bank of Idaho. Holloway has been working as a mortgage manager in the Bank of Idaho Twin Falls branch, and he will continue in that location with his new position.

Holloway replaces Larry Bell, who is retiring from his position as the mortgage division manager at Bank of Idaho after 16 years. Bell has worked the mortgage business for 40 years, starting his career at First Security Bank.