Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Old Nampa hospital still up for grabs (access required)

Old Nampa hospital still up for grabs (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 1, 2018 0

The doors have been locked at the old Saint Alphonsus Medical Center on 12th Avenue since June 19, a fluttering flag in front of the structure the only acknowledgment that Saint Alphonsus Health System is working behind the scenes to find someone to take the keys. A couple years ago, the state of Idaho considered obtaining ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo