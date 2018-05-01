Tyler J. Grigsby promoted to controller/director of finance and accounting at Fisher’s Technology

Tyler J. Grigsby has been promoted to controller/director of finance and accounting at Fisher’s Technology. Grigsby joined Fisher’s in 2016 as the finance and accounting manager. He has a background in finance from prior roles in international treasury, cash management, investment management, risk management, budgeting and capital markets at Micron Technology.

Grigsby holds a bachelor’s degree in business, finance and accounting from The College of Idaho and a master’s degree from Northwest Nazarene University.