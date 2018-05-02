Anders Erickson to lead Eide Bailly’s cybersecurity practice

Anders Erickson has been promoted at Eide Bailly to principal and will lead the firm’s cybersecurity services practice. Erickson will focus on leading and expanding the engagement and scope of the Cybersecurity Services team in helping companies understand cybersecurity risks, developing plans for mitigating weaknesses and managing threats to cybersecurity.

Erickson holds several credentials and designations including Certified Information System Security Professional, Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control, and Certified Information Systems Auditor. He holds a master’s degree in information systems management from Brigham Young University.