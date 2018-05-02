Quantcast
Michael Carpenter, Laura Carpenter, Marie Nizich, Mike Osban join Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group

By: IBR Staff May 2, 2018 0

Laura and Michael Carpenter have joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Eagle office. Laura Carpenter has 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. Michael Carpenter has 27 years of experience in the home building and remodeling industries.

Marie Nizich has joined the company’s Meridian office. She was a realtor in the Portland, Oregon and southwest Washington areas for 15 years. Nizich holds designations as a Certified International Property Specialist, Graduate, Realtor Institute, and Seniors Real Estate Specialist.

Mike Osban has joined the company’s downtown Boise office. Osban works with buyers and sellers of residential resale properties and new construction.

 

