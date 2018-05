Nicolas Becken has joined CSHQA as a mechanical engineer-in-training. He will be involved with the design of HVAC and plumbing plans for various institutional, retail, and commercial building projects. Becken is a licensed engineer-in-training in Idaho.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in applied mathematics from Boise State University. He is also a member of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.