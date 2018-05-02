Officials consider spending $11M on crowded Caldwell jail

Idaho county officials are considering spending $11 million for steel trailers to house female inmates at a crowded Caldwell detention center.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reported May 2 that Canyon County officials are looking at installing temporary inmate housing in the front parking lot of the Dale G. Haile Detention Center in Caldwell.

The idea for the steel trailers was inspired by a facility built for a jail in Greene County, Missouri in which over 100 inmates are housed in six stainless steel trailers.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Daren Ward says the “continually rising” female inmate population is a big concern for jail staff.

According to Ward and the daily jail population report, the jail has 98 female inmates. Thirteen are in a jail annex and 18 are housed outside of the county.