Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Stolen Fresno disk contained Boise State football player data (access required)

Stolen Fresno disk contained Boise State football player data (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 2, 2018 0

A December theft of an external hard disk drive from Fresno State University, which wasn’t publicized until March, turned out to include data about Boise State University athletes, the university revealed on April 30. Of the estimated 15,000 student athlete records on the hard disk drive, 3,000, or 20 percent, were estimated to be those of ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo