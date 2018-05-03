Quantcast
Rupert will renovate its famous town square (access required)

Rupert will renovate its famous town square (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 3, 2018

The city of Rupert will refashion its eponymous Rupert Square over the next year to improve the downtown setting for staged shows and sidewalk dining. First will come a public restroom, something Rupert Square has been lacking since the Minidoka County city was established around the square in 1906.  The city then plans to replace aged ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

