Twin Falls eliminates downtown parking passes (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 3, 2018 0

Twin Falls is scrapping its paid parking pass program in order to double the number of free, three-hour parking spaces in the seven city-owned downtown parking lots. The move will increase the number of three-hour parking stalls from 230 to 430 in the city’s parking lots between Gooding and Idaho streets and Third Avenue North and ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

