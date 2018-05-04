Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho economic forecast through 2021 mostly remains strong (access required)

Idaho economic forecast through 2021 mostly remains strong (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 4, 2018 0

The most recent forecast from the Idaho state Division of Financial Management (DFM) reports that growth is likely to continue through 2021, though in some areas the growth is lower this year than in the previous one. Personal income growth is slowing, the quarterly report found. In 2016, this figure grew by 3.5 percent, while in ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo