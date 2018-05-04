Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 5.4.18 (access required)

Roundup 5.4.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 4, 2018 0

Eagle Dermatology leased 2,970 square feet at Eagle Health Plaza, 323 E. Riverside Drive, in Eagle. DJ Thompson and Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Gary Bates of Michener Investments represented the tenant in this transaction. Community Tissue leased 2,575 square feet at Ashland Business Park, 5525 N. Glenwood St., in ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo