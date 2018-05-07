Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Kentucky delegation heads to Boise (access required)

Kentucky delegation heads to Boise (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 7, 2018 0

About 180 Kentuckians are scheduled to visit Boise from May 8 through 10 to study the area’s successes and challenges in the hopes of further enhancing the Bluegrass Region. The Leadership Visit, an annual event from Commerce Lexington Inc. – the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce – sends community leaders and business professionals to other ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo