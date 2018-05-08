Anna Gamboa, Jasmina Smailagic join NeighborWorks Boise

Anna Gamboa has joined NeighborWorks Boise as the new director of communication and community engagement. Previously, she worked at KTVB Newschannel 7, where she produced hundreds of newscasts and managed digital marketing campaigns for many Treasure Valley businesses. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree from Northwest Nazarene University.

Jasmina Smailagic has joined NeighborWork Boise as a housing counselor. In her new role, she will assist Idaho families with homebuyer education, including coordinating monthly seminars, credit analysis, pre-qualification for mortgage, and other services associated with preparing for homeownership. Previously, she worked in the mental health and social work fields. She has also volunteered for the city of Boise for last three years, working in the children community centers and summer camps. Smailagic holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Boise State University.