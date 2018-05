Jeff Radke has joined Foot Dynamics as a certified pedorthist. Radke began his career working for Birkenstock USA in Novato, California. He then worked for 10 years in a private practice in St. Louis, Missouri before joining Prosthetic Lab of Rochester, Minnesota, where he fabricated foot orthoses and footwear, and served as a primary referral source of foot orthotic treatment for the Mayo Clinic.

