Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A second bike share program eyes Treasure Valley (access required)

A second bike share program eyes Treasure Valley (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 8, 2018 0

San Mateo, California,-based Lime, formerly known as LimeBike, wants to plant hundreds of its bright green bike-share bicycles on Treasure Valley sidewalks as it has done in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and 35 other U.S. cities.  along with Lime bikes hitting the streets of Reno this month. The city of Meridian on April 18 sent ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo