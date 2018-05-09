Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Government signals sea change on healthcare false claims (access required)

Government signals sea change on healthcare false claims (access required)

By: Davis Powell May 9, 2018 0

The U.S. Department of Justice announced a major change in its policy regarding qui tam litigation in October 2017. Moving forward, DOJ will now file a motion to dismiss when it decides a qui tam case is without merit rather than allowing the relator to proceed on his or her own. The announcement, made by Michael ...

About Davis Powell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo