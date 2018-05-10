Quantcast
Commercial Creamery adds another cheese dryer building in Jerome (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 10, 2018 0

Commercial Creamery started the latest expansion May 7 of its powdered cheese factory in Jerome. Every few years, Commercial Creamery has added another building to its property near downtown Jerome. The company now has more than 10 buildings, the oldest dating from 1924, the most recent added in 2014, operations manager William Gilmartin said. “It’s just slow ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

