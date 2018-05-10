Quantcast
Downtown Commons plaza in Twin Falls nearing completion

By: Teya Vitu May 10, 2018

Twin Falls expects to open its equivalent of Boise’s Grove Plaza on July 9. Downtown Commons will be a 16,000-square-foot open space plaza in front of the new Twin Falls city hall with a performance stage, at-grade fountain, some landscaping and the ability to extend events out onto Main Avenue and Hansen Street. The new plaza is ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

