Jay Witt has joined local engineering firm Water, Civil, Environmental Inc. as a senior project manager. Witt has 20 years of experience in transportation planning, traffic analysis, and air quality. He has worked as an engineering/environmental consultant in the Treasure Valley since 2006. Prior to becoming a consultant, Jay worked for the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho =and for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Witt is a graduate of the University of Idaho.