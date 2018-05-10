Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Summer means road repair in Rupert from February 2017 floods (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 10, 2018 0

Dozens of residential streets in Rupert will be rebuilt or repaved this summer as the city wrestles with extensive flood damage from February 2017 and a road maintenance backlog of a dozen or more years. “This road construction season will be the largest in Rupert’s history,” said Roger Davis, Rupert’s public works director. The worst damaged streets ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

