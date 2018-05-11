Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / How blockchain can strengthen your cybersecurity (access required)

How blockchain can strengthen your cybersecurity (access required)

By: James Farwell and Geoff Elkins May 11, 2018 0

Blockchain is an emerging technology that can help ensure the integrity of data, save money, and enhance cybersecurity. Blockchains may be public or private. For most companies, private chains are more relevant. Blockchain is technical and complicated. We have simplified it to focus on cybersecurity. 1. What is blockchain? It is database that acts as a ledger ...

About James Farwell and Geoff Elkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo