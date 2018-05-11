Lyle Nelson named administrator of community health at St. Luke’s

Lyle Nelson has been named St. Luke’s first-ever administrator of community health, effective May 27. Nelson has been an ambassador for St. Luke’s for many years through his work as St. Luke’s McCall’s community relations director. He has led the development and execution of St. Luke’s McCall’s Community Health Needs Assessment Implementation Plans, has driven healthy county initiatives, managed St. Luke’s McCall’s Center for Health Promotion and served as a member of the Central Health Collaborative on Idaho healthcare innovation.

Nelson was also an Olympic competitor in the biathlon at four winter Olympics and carried the U.S. flag at the games in Calgary in 1988.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and an Army veteran with a master’s degree from the University of Southern California.