Michael Lopez has joined the board of directors for Advocates for the West. Lopez has served for 10 years as a staff attorney for the Nez Perce Tribe Office of Legal Counsel. He also worked as a senior program manager for the Morris K. and Stewart L. Udall Foundation’s U.S. Institute for Environmental Conflict Resolution in Tucson, Arizona.

Lopez is a graduate of Lewis and Clark Law School and holds a master’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Minnesota.