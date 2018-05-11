Quantcast
Roundup 5.11.18

By: Teya Vitu May 11, 2018 0

Gravis Law PLLC leased 2,255 square feet at 390 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Suite 200, in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Jamie Anderson of Colliers International represented the landlord. Chris Novak of Keller Williams Realty represented the tenant. Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo renewed 607 square feet at 1214 First St. South, Suite 204, in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

