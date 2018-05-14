Kentucky business group tours Boise
By: IBR Staff
May 14, 2018
4:29 pm Mon, May 14, 2018
Idaho Business Review
Some of the visitors from Kentucky took a walking tour of downtown Boise, including a stop at the new City Hall Plaza. Photo by Teya Vitu.
Commerce Lexington traveled with a group of 180 people from Kentucky to Boise to learn why Boise ranks so high on many Top 10 lists at the moment. They were looking for information they could take back to Lexington.
The Boise Department of Art and History gave a downtown walking tour. One stop was the Basque Block. Photo by Teya Vitu.