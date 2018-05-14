Ray Homen, Catie Wiseman promoted at Idaho State Liquor Division

Ray Homen has been named the deputy director for procurement and distribution for the Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD). He joins ISLD in 2015 as a business analyst. Prior to joining ISLD, Homen worked in the Wells Fargo analytics department.

Homen holds bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from California State University, Humboldt, as well as a master’s degree in accounting from University of Phoenix.

Catie Wiseman has been promoted to education manager and will work with communities to prevent underage and irresponsible drinking. She joined the division as a training specialist in 2012. She will also manage an ISLD grant program that provides funding for local community coalitions.

Wiseman has spent 22 years in communication positions for organizations including the Fayetteville Force and the Idaho Steelheads Hockey Teams, Micron, and the Micron Foundation. She also served as president of Junior Achievement of Idaho.