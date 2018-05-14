Rochelle Janda, Chelsi Minor, Michelle St. Germain join PacificSource

Rochelle Janda has joined PacificSource Health Plans Medicare as a sales and service coordinator in the Boise office. Janda has more than a decade of sales experience.

Chelsi Minor has joined PacificSource Health Plans Medicare as a sales and service coordinator in the Boise office. She recently moved to Boise after serving for four years in PacificSource’s Medford, Oregon office as a sales and service coordinator for commercial products.

Michelle St. Germain has transferred to the PacificSource Medicare team after serving on the company’s commercial team. She is now the Medicare regional sales manager for Idaho and Montana. St. Germain brings to this role 22 years in the insurance industry with the past nine working with Medicare beneficiaries and Medicare brokers.