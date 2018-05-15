Drew Bagley, Charlie Smith join T-O Engineers

Drew Bagley has joined the T-O Engineers survey team in the Meridian office. Bagley has been working on surveying projects since 2014. Bagley will be helping out on a wide variety of survey-related projects in the Boise, Meridian, and Nampa areas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geomatics from Idaho State University.

Charlie Smith has joined T-O Engineers as a project engineer in the Boise office.He will be working with both T-O’s wastewater treatment and airport groups with engineering and inspection. Smith has been working on design, construction and operation of wastewater treatment systems in the northeast for several years. He most recently served as the resident engineer/inspector for a variety of residential, commercial and municipal site civil projects in Bozeman, Montana. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire.