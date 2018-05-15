Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / New real estate web concepts escalate their assault on brokerage business (access required)

New real estate web concepts escalate their assault on brokerage business (access required)

By: David Winzelberg May 15, 2018 0

The internet giveth and the internet taketh away. That's the growing conundrum for the residential real estate industry, which has prospered from the web's enhanced reach to homebuyers and sellers, but is now up against a rising tide of online concepts competing with traditional brick-and-mortar brokerages for customers and listings. The angst level among local real estate ...

About David Winzelberg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo