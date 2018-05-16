Dawson Sigman joins WHPacific as a transportation civil engineer-in-training

Dawson Sigman has joined WHPacific Inc as a transportation civil engineer-in-training. In this role, Sigman will be assisting in design of transportation projects for city municipalities, highway districts, and state departments of transportation. Previously, he worked for Idaho Transportation Department as a design and construction engineer-in-training. Prior to ITD, Sigman worked in construction and mining fields as a materials testing and inspection technician.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Boise State University.