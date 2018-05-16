Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Thanks to robotic milking, more Idaho bovines are sporting Fitbits for cows (access required)

Thanks to robotic milking, more Idaho bovines are sporting Fitbits for cows (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 16, 2018 0

Faced with an increasing shortage of workers, Idaho dairies are investing in robotic milkers. “The interest in robotic milking in Idaho is growing quite rapidly,” said John Paetz, regional manager of Lely North America, headquartered in Pella, Iowa. The company has robots installed in three Idaho dairies now, with two more scheduled to come online in ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo