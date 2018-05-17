Idaho board extends search for Boise State University president

Idaho State Board of Education has extended its search for the next president of Boise State University after interviewing three possible candidates.

The board announced May 17 that an interim president will be appointed while officials work to find a new president.

Board President Dr. Linda Clark says the board’s decision to extend the search is not a reflection on the finalists, calling all three qualified and accomplished but the extension was the right thing to do.

The board is looking for a new BSU president after Bob Kustra announced in November he would retire from the position effective June 30.