KeyBank’s Idaho district donates $50k to Trailhead
By: IBR Staff
May 17, 2018
7:40 am Thu, May 17, 2018
Idaho Business Review
(l-r) Eileen Barber (Trailhead board of directors), Heather Kimmett, Mayor Dave Bieter, Lorraine Vega, Faisal Shah (Trailhead board of directors), Debbie Trujillo, Dan Faircy (Trailhead executive director). Photo courtesy of KeyBank.
KeyBank’s Idaho district has donated $50,000 to Trailhead to support the Treasure Valley startup community. The grant from KeyBank will be used to help broaden the audience for the START series, which supports entrepreneurs with mentoring and resources.