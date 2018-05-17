Mark Snider joins Saint Alphonsus Health System as public relations and digital strategy coordinator

Mark Snider has joined the communications team at Saint Alphonsus Health System as public relations and digital strategy coordinator. His primary responsibilities will be media relations, public relations and providing content for Saint Alphonsus’ social media platforms.

Snider most recently was aviation media officer at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Prior to that, he worked as public affairs manager for SUEZ, the water utility in Boise. He also has served as press secretary and senior communications advisor for former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne. He worked in Washington, D.C. as press secretary for then U.S. Sen. Kempthorne.

Snider holds a degree from Oregon State University and worked as news and sports director at KAST Radio in Astoria, Oregon, as a reporter/anchor at KBOI-KQFC Radio, and as a reporter at KTVB-TV in Boise.