Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling participates in West Coast's Infrastructure Week Kick-Off

By: IBR Staff May 17, 2018 0

(l-r) Infrastructure Week Deputy Director and COO Patrick Sabol, Mayor Debbie Kling, Mayor Andy Shore and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. Photo courtesy of Jeff Lewis/AP Images for Infrastructure Week.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling participated in a panel discussion at the West Coast’s Infrastructure Week Kick-Off event in Los Angeles, California on May 14. Kling joined a panel of mayors to discuss the most pressing infrastructure challenges their cities face as well as their strategic goals to overcome local challenges.

The National Infrastructure Week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of infrastructure in our nation and concerns over lack of funding for aging infrastructure. The West Coast event included a variety of other discussions as well as a tour of the underground regional connector currently under construction in Los Angeles.

 

