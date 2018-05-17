Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Syringa buys Level 3 assets from CenturyLink (access required)

Syringa buys Level 3 assets from CenturyLink (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 17, 2018 0

To comply with a Department of Justice decree involving its purchase of the Level 3 telecommunications company, CenturyLink Inc. has sold some of that company’s Boise metro network assets to Syringa Networks. The purchase covered only the physical fiber optic cable assets, in Treasure Valley regions including Boise, Eagle, Caldwell, Nampa, and Garden City, said Greg ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo