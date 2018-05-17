The 100ADA Spring Giving Event donates $15,600 to Feed The Gap
By: IBR Staff
May 17, 2018
7:36 am Thu, May 17, 2018
Idaho Business Review
(l-r, front row): Traci Sansinena of 100ADA, Kathleen Lewis and Anne Grenke Glass of Feed the Gap, Lynn Bradescu and Emma Blake of 100ADA. (l-r, back row): Janice Reinhard, Jane Perlaky, Nikele Wood, and Sarah Hughes of 100ADA. Photo courtesy of Mark Belluzzo.
The 100ADA Spring Giving Event on Apr. 26 donated $15,600 to Feed The Gap, a nonprofit that works to eradicate childhood hunger.