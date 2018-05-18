Debbie Borek, Michael J. Walker join College of Eastern Idaho

Debbie Borek has been appointed the workforce training and communication education programs director at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Borek joined CEI as the apprenticeship coordinator in the Workforce Training & Community Education (WTCE) division in 2017. She has 25 years of experience as a senior-level HR leader, business partner and consultant. In her new role at CEI, she will be working to support employers and their workforce development needs.

Borek holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in transpersonal psychology, as well as a certificate in human resources management from San Diego State University.

Michael J. Walker has been named dean of student affairs for CEI. Walker comes to CEI from Utah Valley University, where he launched a professional education program. He has held various leadership and teaching positions at UVU since 2008.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Brigham Young University, a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs from Utah State University, and will complete his doctorate degree in education in 2018 from Utah State University.