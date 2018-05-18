Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / How’s the financial health of your not-for-profit? (access required)

How’s the financial health of your not-for-profit? (access required)

By: Michelle M. Cain May 18, 2018 0

Some may think that a not-for-profit (NFP) should not generate a profit. If an NFP continually has no profit, it will not be able to sustain its mission. Being financially fit and stable is critical to any business, including an NFP. A recently published report noted that 41 percent of charities do not expect to ...

About Michelle M. Cain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo